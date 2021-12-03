Suspect charged with aggravated domestic violence in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies arrested and charged a man with aggravated domestic violence, burglary, and kidnapping Thursday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at apartment 26 in Village Square Apartments.

Once there, deputies say they noticed a back door had been kicked in, and there were signs of a struggle.

Authorities then determined that Randy Smith kidnapped Veronica Fells from her residence.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group was then able to observe Smith’s vehicle on Highway 61 North near Washington.

Authorities say Smith attempted to elude deputies but was later taken into custody without incident at the end of Kaiser Lake Road.

Investigators were able to talk to Fells, who was the passenger in the vehicle, and return her home safely.

Smith had an active indictment for felony fleeing law enforcement, tampering with evidence, possession of Sch II Drug with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest. He was out on a $5,000 bond.

