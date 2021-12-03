Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Suspect charged with aggravated domestic violence in Adams County

(Adams County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies arrested and charged a man with aggravated domestic violence, burglary, and kidnapping Thursday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at apartment 26 in Village Square Apartments.

Once there, deputies say they noticed a back door had been kicked in, and there were signs of a struggle.

Authorities then determined that Randy Smith kidnapped Veronica Fells from her residence.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group was then able to observe Smith’s vehicle on Highway 61 North near Washington.

Authorities say Smith attempted to elude deputies but was later taken into custody without incident at the end of Kaiser Lake Road.

Investigators were able to talk to Fells, who was the passenger in the vehicle, and return her home safely.

Smith had an active indictment for felony fleeing law enforcement, tampering with evidence, possession of Sch II Drug with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest. He was out on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner confirms one death after wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Man shot, killed on Capitol Street
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Netflix making a movie of Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving
Showers possible this weekend.
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case