Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Jasper Co. man

JASPER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old Pachuta man.

Jerry Wayne Robinson is described as a white male around five feet, nine inches tall, with no hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, November 27, Robinson was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.