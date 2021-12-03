Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Jasper Co. man
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old Pachuta man.
Jerry Wayne Robinson is described as a white male around five feet, nine inches tall, with no hair and brown eyes.
On Saturday, November 27, Robinson was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County, walking in an unknown direction.
Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.
