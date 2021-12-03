Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Jasper Co. man

Jerry Wayne Robinson
Jerry Wayne Robinson(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old Pachuta man.

Jerry Wayne Robinson is described as a white male around five feet, nine inches tall, with no hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, November 27, Robinson was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old
The scene at Clinton Walmart
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

Latest News

Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
‘I’m so tired’: Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Federal judge: Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date