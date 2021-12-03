President of animal sanctuary in Tylertown goes missing on way to Louisiana

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - St Francis Animal Sanctuary is missing its leader.

Their president, Pamela Perez, was reported missing.

Perez was last seen leaving the sanctuary in Tylertown on her way to Mandeville, Louisiana.

She was last seen in her maroon 2013 Honda CRV, with license plate WLC000569.

If you know where she may be, call Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-876-3481.

