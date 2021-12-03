Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

President of animal sanctuary in Tylertown goes missing on way to Louisiana

Pamela Perez
Pamela Perez(St Francis Animal Sanctuary)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - St Francis Animal Sanctuary is missing its leader.

Their president, Pamela Perez, was reported missing.

Perez was last seen leaving the sanctuary in Tylertown on her way to Mandeville, Louisiana.

She was last seen in her maroon 2013 Honda CRV, with license plate WLC000569.

If you know where she may be, call Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-876-3481.

🚨🚨Missing person 🚨🚨 Our president, Pamela Perez, is missing! She was last seen leaving the Sanctuary in Tylertown, MS...

Posted by St Francis Animal Sanctuary on Friday, December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old
The scene at Clinton Walmart
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

Latest News

Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Tyree Jones elected Hinds County sheriff.
Picking up where Lee Vance left off: Jones sworn in as sheriff
Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, woman charged
David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews