Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 24-year-old is wanted for murder after a person was shot and killed on I-55 last weekend.

Jakavilus Willis, who goes by the nickname “Flap,” is wanted in Copiah County for murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

This after a vehicle was shot into Saturday night on I-55, killing the passenger and injuring the driver. It happened near the 65-mile marker near Gallman.

The victim has been identified as Trakie Richmond of Crystal Springs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jakavilus Willis, you are asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011, the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-987-1212, or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

