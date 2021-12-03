Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jones to be sworn in as Hinds Co. sheriff Friday at 1 p.m.

Tyree Jones elected Hinds County sheriff.
Tyree Jones elected Hinds County sheriff.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyree Jones will be sworn in as Hinds County Sheriff Friday at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.

Jones won a special election runoff in November to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance, who died from complications of COVID-19.

The election results were certified Friday at Hinds County Election Commission headquarters.

Jones received 15,158 votes compared to 9,918 votes for interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

In the special race for District 5 Constable, Beverly Green defeated Juan Cloy 2,080 votes to 1,718.

The results will now be delivered to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old
The scene at Clinton Walmart
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

Latest News

David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews
UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs
UMMC hiring over 70 entry level part-time, full-time jobs
The city of Jackson is starting a new tradition to kick-off the holiday season.
Jackson begins new Downtown tradition to kick off holiday season
Jackson kicks off community-wide holiday season celebration
Jackson kicks off community-wide holiday season celebration