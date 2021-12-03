Jones to be sworn in as Hinds Co. sheriff Friday at 1 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyree Jones will be sworn in as Hinds County Sheriff Friday at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.

Jones won a special election runoff in November to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance, who died from complications of COVID-19.

The election results were certified Friday at Hinds County Election Commission headquarters.

Jones received 15,158 votes compared to 9,918 votes for interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

In the special race for District 5 Constable, Beverly Green defeated Juan Cloy 2,080 votes to 1,718.

The results will now be delivered to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

