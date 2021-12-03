Jackson begins new Downtown tradition to kick off holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for holiday-themed events, lights, decorations, music, food and shopping, Friday is for you!

The city of Jackson is starting a new tradition to kick-off the holiday season.

The series of events, called Capital City Lights, runs from 4 -11 p.m. in Downtown Jackson.

Capital City Lights is a first-of-its-kind partnership with city and state agencies, media, nonprofits, and businesses to celebrate the holiday season.

One of the features of Capital City Lights is a scheduled candlelight tour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. of the Mississippi Department of Archive and History locations, including the Mississippi State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, the grounds of the Old Capitol Museum, the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Here’s the Capital City Lights map :

Here’s a list of Friday’s events :

City of Jackson City Hall at 4:30 pm, find the Capital City Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum , see the holiday lights and decor, stop by the Museum Store Open House and Possum Ridge Train Exhibit and hear from the Johnson Elementary School Show Choir (5 pm), Germantown High School, and Velma Jackson High School Singers (6 pm) and TB Ledford and the Accumulators (6:45 pm).

Visit Jackson, MS JXN Welcome Center (308 East Pearl Street): see the holiday decorations, sample a warm beverage and cookies, take photos with Santa and receive in-store discounts. This is also a First Responder rest stop and food truck location.

Heritage Building (401 East Capitol Street): look for the Magnolia Sunset Markets & JXN Flea | Capital City Lights Holiday Market & plan to bring a toy for their holiday toy drive.

On Lamar Street, between Capitol and Pearl Streets , look for a historic downtown photo exhibit, and fire trucks and police cars - Touch-a-Truck style.

Save room for Hal and Mal’s for dinner!

On the Capital City Lights stage , hear from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at 5 pm followed by special performances including Jackson Public Schools arts program performance, a special reading of the Emmy Award-winning animated classic “Mouse Before Christmas” by Walt Grayson and The James Hawkins Band.

Thimblepress on State Street : join the holiday kick-off with food, wine, and shopping, plus a grown-up hot cocoa bar.

The JXN Planetarium dome will be aglow in lights, and, look for food trucks there.

The Westin Jackson will host their Festival of the Trees and offer an ice skating rink! While you are there, check out the hotel’s Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro for dinner and specialty cocktails.

MS Capital City Pride After Hours Block Party from 8 –11 pm in partnership with Highland Village, featuring additional music and entertainment.

On the grounds of the Old Capitol Museum , look for exterior decorations including a “cool” surprise, complimentary refreshments, and performances from Mississippi Boychoir (5 pm) the 41st Army Quintet (5:30 pm - 8 pm).

The Shopkeep Co. : find holiday lights and decor, and an open house of holiday shopping and treats.

Look for the Children’s Corner near the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion featuring the LeFleur Museum District (Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum) with games, animals, holiday treats and a fun lights activity.

On Capitol Street between West and State Streets, find the AIA Mississippi Holiday Storefront Challenge .

Stick around for a later dinner with the 4th Avenue Lounge (21 and up).

The Mississippi State Capitol’s Capitol Gift Shop will be open with holiday decor, take self-guided tours (including Ch ambers and Offices) and listen to the Sessions Jazz Ensemble (5-8 pm).

The Old Capitol Inn : see holiday lights and decor, enjoy complimentary appetizers and buy a drink in the lobby bar.

Mississippi Governor’s Mansion : First Lady Reeves will welcome visitors. Take photos with Santa, ride the trackless train, and enjoy holiday treats

Look for classic cars along Capitol Street , courtesy of the Magnolia Region Porsche Club of America.

And, save room for dinner at Names and Faces Lounge !

At Thalia Mara Hall , hear music on the balcony, see The Nutcracker (7:30 pm), and experience the Sugarplum Shoppe open until 8 p.m.

At the Mississippi Museum of Art , see Bethlehem Tree, shop the Museum Store Open House (free ornament for the first 50 people).

See the Walthall and Courthouse Lofts . Tours are available upon request.

Look for the Landmark Building in lights and decor.

And, at the Arts Center Plaza, hear musical performances and see the temporary public art installation, “Those Who Lit Our Souls.”

