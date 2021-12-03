‘I’m so tired’: Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As moms, energy and ability to keep up with our little ones is something that many of us take for granted.

I want you to meet a mom who is battling a rare disease that’s zapping all her energy and leaving her in pain.

And you could be the key to making her better.

“I know people are scared for me, and this is such an unknown thing. If it was diabetes or high blood pressure, you at least know someone with that situation who can give you some outlets on it,” said Chevonne Purvis Pampley

Pampley is radiant and beautiful today, but for this mom of two - no day is guaranteed to be a good one.

“It’s a scary thing, every day is different. Today I could walk. Friday and Saturday, I couldn’t walk. I was in my recliner all day. It affects my joints. If I’m producing platelets, I hurt. If my platelets drop, I hurt. So it’s never ‘I’m feeling good, I’m doing better.’ I get labs twice a week.”

A routine pap smear led to the discovery of low platelets.

And, eventually, she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. It’s a rare condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

“I’m tired,” confessed Pampley. “I’m so tired. And I can feel it some days. I’ll be like, ‘Oh. It’s not gonna be a good day.’ Or my head hurts or just.... yeah.”

So, she needs bone marrow. And Friday, those between the ages of 18-40 headed to Jackson State to find out if they were a match.

The test was easy. They just took a quick cheek swab to find out if they could help and if they were a match.

“No cost to you,” stated Pampley. “If you are a match there will be no cost. The cost will be covered by my insurance, Be the Match, or me personally, but I want them to know they don’t have to come out of pocket for anything.”

A way to say thank you to the person who could potentially give her her life back.

“My good days, I make the best of them,” she said. “I find myself doing more things and trying to make as many memories with my children as possible, because I don’t know how this is going to turn out.”

