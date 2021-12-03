Illegal tire dumping angers residents who demand it ends

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another illegal tire dumping site is angering Jackson residents who say the practice is further tarnishing the city’s image. They are growing tired of the blight and calling on those outside and in the city to stop the unlawful dumping.

“I come by here all the time because I’m going back to my old neighborhood,” said Randie Blackmon.

The Jackson resident was on his way to Georgetown and was disturbed by the sight of mounds of tires at the vacant lot of the old Mississippi Valley Gas location on Bailey Avenue.

It’s where he worked for more than 20 years. Now nearly 100 tires and bags of garbage litter the site.

“As we moved on to other locations, I saw this property begin to go down,” said Blackmon. “From tires to trash, and that’s beginning to be everywhere.”

Those who frequent the area said they noticed the tires accumulating in the last few months.

“We as citizens don’t need to point the fingers to our city leaders because it’s not their doing,” said Shameka Miller.

She travels the area daily, performing medical assignments at the Jackson Medical Mall. The Jackson worker is calling on residents to be vigilant and report any dumping to police.

“It is sad that anyone would do such things on the account that we’re trying to make a better picture for our city,” said Miller. “Our city is going through a lot of things right now, and this is not a good image.”

Three miles south in Belhaven Heights, a mattress and foam covering are the most recent trashed tossed on Greymont Street near the Museum Walking Trail.

According to area business owners, the illegal dumping is a constant problem. They said the city does its part, but when it is removed, more appears.

“I just wish they would have thought and consideration, and when they have things like tires and things take them to a location they can get rid of,” added Blackmon.

Residents are calling for more police patrols to help lead to arrests of the illegal dumpers.

