Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old
The scene at Clinton Walmart
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

Latest News

Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
WLBT at 6p
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee