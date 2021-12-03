Connect. Shop. Support Local.
#FlashbackFriday: 411 begins to charge

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anybody out there remember dialing 411 to get a person’s phone number or even their home address?

That and the phone book used to be the most popular ways to get that information.

But 41 years ago this week, the number of 411 calls fell dramatically, because South Central Bell started charging for those calls.

Until then, you could call 411 to get directory assistance for free.

But in late 1980, the phone company said after ten 411 calls each month, additional calls would cost you 20 cents.

That was enough to cut the call volume in half.

Today, of course, we have the internet, but you can still dial 1-411 for info.

It just costs way more than 20 cents, like it did back in December of 1980 -- this week’s Flashback Friday.

