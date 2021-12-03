Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth continues; rain chances return this weekend

Rain Chances Return Through Parts of the Weekend, Though, It Will Not Be A Washout
Rain Chances Return Through Parts of the Weekend, Though, It Will Not Be A Washout(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: AM fog banks will be an issue again to start off the day, especially south of I-20. Clouds will be a little more prevalent in the skies to round out the work week – though, sunshine will still filter in through the morning and first part of the afternoon. Clouds may thicken a bit by Friday evening as moisture filters into the region. Expect highs, again, in the middle to, a few, upper 70s. Clouds may yield a shower or two overnight Friday into the start of Saturday with lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Shower chances will be best early Saturday – generally north of I-20; best opportunities for widespread rain will come as a front sweeps through central Mississippi late Sunday into Monday. Highs both days will be in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Post-front Monday, we’ll dry out briefly before our next system moves in mid-week. Morning temperatures Monday will be in the 60s, falling into the 50s by the afternoon. As the front hangs out to our south – another wave could work its way northward Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs remain cooler, yet still near average, in the 60s. Another low may ride up the stalling boundary Thursday, keeping rain chances in play.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner confirms one death after wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Showers possible over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: shower chances return over the weekend with unsettled weather continuing into next week
Showers possible this weekend.
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Another sunny day for us with Highs in the mid to upper 70s, Friday will hold the same as rain...
First Alert Forecast: Another sunny day out there, with increased cloud cover this evening. Still watching the rain chances for this weekend.
Warmer Air Filters In Deeper Moisture To Allow For Better Rain Chances By The Weekend
First Alert Forecast: staying warm into weekend; rain chances, at times, by weekend, too