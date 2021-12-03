First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth continues; rain chances return this weekend

FRIDAY: AM fog banks will be an issue again to start off the day, especially south of I-20. Clouds will be a little more prevalent in the skies to round out the work week – though, sunshine will still filter in through the morning and first part of the afternoon. Clouds may thicken a bit by Friday evening as moisture filters into the region. Expect highs, again, in the middle to, a few, upper 70s. Clouds may yield a shower or two overnight Friday into the start of Saturday with lows in the 50s.

Areas of fog will, yet again, greet you as you head off to work and school today. Once it lifts, it's a mix of clouds and sun with highs running back into the middle 70s amid a southwest flow. Enjoy your Friday y'all! @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/IQpxZjTc5r — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 3, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Shower chances will be best early Saturday – generally north of I-20; best opportunities for widespread rain will come as a front sweeps through central Mississippi late Sunday into Monday. Highs both days will be in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Post-front Monday, we’ll dry out briefly before our next system moves in mid-week. Morning temperatures Monday will be in the 60s, falling into the 50s by the afternoon. As the front hangs out to our south – another wave could work its way northward Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs remain cooler, yet still near average, in the 60s. Another low may ride up the stalling boundary Thursday, keeping rain chances in play.

