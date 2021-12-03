First Alert Forecast: chances for rain to return this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Changes in our weather pattern are on the way, but they won’t arrive until the weekend. Temperatures will remain on the mild side going forward into the overnight period with lows in the middle 50s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a rogue shower late tonight into early tomorrow morning, but most spots will remain dry.

Scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms will be possible beginning Saturday morning and carrying into the early afternoon hours. Areas north of Interstate 20 will have the best chance to see a shower. Highs will reach middle 70s tomorrow afternoon. A few showers will also be possible during the day on Sunday before better chances arrive late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

It will likely be a wet start to the new work week Monday morning with widespread showers as a front drops southward across the region. Temperatures will drop through the day as we also turn drier behind the front going into Monday night. The dry conditions will be short lived as the front back to the north allowing for moisture to surge back in throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday. Another area of low pressure could also move in during this time. As of a result, there is a decent chance for showers and possibly storms Tuesday night/Wednesday. The forecast does begin to get more uncertain during this time. We will have more details on this weather maker closer to time.

