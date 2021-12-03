First Alert Forecast: Another mild day in store for us as cloud cover increases throughout the day. Thankfully rainfall returns this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, we see cloud cover push into our area, but we are still gathering a South wind, which continues our warm moisture flow into the area. Nonetheless, Friday will be nice more cloudy for us. Warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s

As we return to the Weekend. Saturday holds potential for rain. Our next rain maker system begins to set up. There’s still uncertainty in models. But a few spots showers on Saturday may be possible. We are looking at about a 20 to 30 percent chance of light rain come Saturday. Our High decreases to the Low 70s and Low mid-50s.

Sunday also holds a low rain chance for us at about a 20 percent chance of showers. Sunday night going into Monday looks to be the best chance for rain to move. With Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the low 50s Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate as the front finally pushes through the south region. We are looking at a 40 percent chance of showers. With Highs returning to the low 60s and Lows in the upper 30s

Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays the High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s

Wednesday is a day that we are watching, as we could be seeing a few storms push through our area. It does not look to be severe, but a few storms that could produce lightning and thunder for us. Wednesday’s High low 60s and Low mid-50s

Thursday, we see the potential for more rain showers at a 30 % chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the low 50s.

