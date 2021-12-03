Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter

Charles Kalb
Charles Kalb(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis business man has been indicted on murder charges for shooting a shoplifter.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, in October of 2019 Lamorris Robinson was at the Mid-South Small Engines, where he picked up a chainsaw and ran out of the store.

The report says a businessman, Charles Kalb, grabbed a shotgun from under the counter and chased the shoplifter before shooting Robinson in the back outside of the store.

Robinson was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Surveillance video was released a few weeks after the shooting occurred, and Robinson’s family filed for a wrongful death lawsuit against Kalb.

The report says that the shotgun Kalb used was an illegal weapon, a sawed-off shotgun.

Kalb has been indicted on first-degree murder charges and a felony count of possession of a prohibited weapon. His bond is set at $1 million.

