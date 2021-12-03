Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate says he wants the state to start planning his execution.

The request by Blayde Nathaniel Grayson was filed in a handwritten letter Friday — weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death.

Grayson was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years on Nov. 17, giving a lethal injection to David Neal Cox.

A jury sentenced Cox to death for killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

Most Read

Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old
The scene at Clinton Walmart
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

Latest News

Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Jerry Wayne Robinson
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Jasper Co. man
Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
‘I’m so tired’: Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Federal judge: Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional