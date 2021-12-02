Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman carjacked at Clinton Walmart, police searching for perpetrator

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Detectives in Clinton are looking for a man they say carjacked a woman at a Clinton Walmart.

Chief Ford Hayman says the incident happened Thursday morning on Highway 80.

The chief didn’t release details of the carjacking, only saying the woman was shaken up but otherwise OK.

No other information is available.

