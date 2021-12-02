WATCH: JSU’s Sonic Boom featured in first of its kind Pepsi ad

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band known for its boom now has even more bragging rights.

The first commercial of its kind from Pepsi features Jackson State University (JSU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) marching bands.

In only 60 seconds, the spot, titled “The Halftime Game,” tells the story of the heart, soul, and grit of marching band members as well as the electricity they bring to game day.

And not just any band members.

Top ranking HBCU marching bands Florida A&M University (FAMU) “Marching 100″ and Jackson State University (JSU) “Sonic Boom of the South” face off during halftime of one of the biggest football games of the season.

The game airs on ESPN 2 during this weekend’s highly anticipated Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game.

“I’m honored to help shine a light on these marching bands with this new spot airing during one of the largest games of the season,” said Chauncey Hamlett, a Pepsi representative. “We wanted to spotlight these two incredible bands because we know that in HBCU culture, the game is not just about football, but also the energy, hype, and history these bands bring to halftime and beyond.”

Pepsi shelled out over $3 million behind the ad, set to run across SWAC media, including on ABC during December’s Celebration BOWL, as well as on national media outlets throughout the end of the month.

“It is an esteemed honor to have been selected to participate in a nationally televised commercial with Pepsi,” said Dr. Roderick Little, JSU Director of Bands. “Of course, this is an outstanding opportunity for our students, band, and university, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge what this affiliation means for all HBCU band programs. The future is bright for HBCU band programs because of great opportunities such as these!”

