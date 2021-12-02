Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police officers arrested a man who approached them while carrying a rifle and shouting.

JPD was called to a reported shooting at Willow Point Apartments on Thursday afternoon.

While they were investigating, a man approached them while shouting and holding a rifle. A woman could also be heard yelling towards him in the background.

Police then lifted their guns towards him before taking him into custody.

No shots were fired during the exchange.

Police have yet to reveal any details on the reported shooting that occurred beforehand.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner confirms one death after wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Man shot, killed on Capitol Street
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers

Latest News

The scene at Clinton Walmart
Woman carjacked at Clinton Walmart, police searching for perpetrator
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Shot fired into Jackson fire station Wednesday night
Shot fired into Jackson fire station Wednesday night
Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery
Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery