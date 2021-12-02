VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police officers arrested a man who approached them while carrying a rifle and shouting.

JPD was called to a reported shooting at Willow Point Apartments on Thursday afternoon.

While they were investigating, a man approached them while shouting and holding a rifle. A woman could also be heard yelling towards him in the background.

Police then lifted their guns towards him before taking him into custody.

No shots were fired during the exchange.

Police have yet to reveal any details on the reported shooting that occurred beforehand.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.