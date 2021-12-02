Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner confirms one death after wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Man shot, killed on Capitol Street
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery
Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery
Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery