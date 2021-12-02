Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen out on bond for murder, arrested for armed robbery

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager out on bond for a murder charge in Natchez was arrested Tuesday for armed robbery in Jefferson County.

A warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Terrance Shelvy was issued by Fayette Police in connection with an armed robbery of an Exxon gas station.

Investigators believe the teenager robbed a man at gunpoint while he was out on bond stemming from a murder charge in Natchez.

He allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Mikel Chatman in January.

Shelvy was 17 years old at the time and charged with murder as an adult.

