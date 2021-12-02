Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

The scene at Clinton Walmart
The scene at Clinton Walmart(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect involved in a carjacking of a woman at a Clinton Walmart is in custody following a police chase Thursday night.

Clinton PIO says the chase occurred on I-55 with the suspect passing through Byram and eventually getting off at the exit in Terry.

According to Chief Ford Hayman, the carjacking took place Thursday morning on Highway 80.

The chief didn’t release details of the carjacking, only saying the woman was shaken up but otherwise OK.

There will be a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

