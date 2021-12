KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a gas station Thursday morning.

The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at Exxon on Highway 12.

Police say a man wearing a gray hoodie, black mask and sunglasses robbed the store at gunpoint.

If you know who may be responsible, call 662-289-3131.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.