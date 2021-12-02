Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Vicksburg man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old in Vicksburg.

Lawrence McGowan is described as a Black male who is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, December 1, at about 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Overlook Drive in Warren County.

He was wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants.

McGowan is believed to be in a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag WA13662 traveling in an unknown direction.

