Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Vicksburg man
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old in Vicksburg.
Lawrence McGowan is described as a Black male who is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, December 1, at about 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Overlook Drive in Warren County.
He was wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants.
McGowan is believed to be in a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag WA13662 traveling in an unknown direction.
