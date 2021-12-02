Shots fired into Jackson fire station Wednesday night

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are trying to figure out who fired shots into one of their stations.

Police say someone fired at least two shots into Fire Station 19 on Ridgewood Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The bullets hit right about the couch where firefighters sit, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Firefighters said they were in the kitchen when they heard the gunshots.

There was also a recent break-in attempt at the same fire station Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m. JFD says.

