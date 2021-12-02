Rankin Co. schools announces new top educator

RANKIN CO. Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County School District will soon have a new superintendent.

Dr. Scott Rimes has accepted an offer to become the next district superintendent of the Rankin County School District, the board announced Thursday.

Right now Rimes is Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Athletics for RCSD.

His new role will be official at the December 8 board meeting and his first day will be January 1, 2022, after the current district superintendent, Dr. Sue Townsend, officially retires.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve the RCSD students, staff, and communities as the new Superintendent,” Dr. Scott Rimes said.

The school board began the superintendent search after Dr. Townsend announced her retirement in September 2021.

