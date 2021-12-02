Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Rankin Co. schools announces new top educator

Rankin Co. schools announces new top educator
Rankin Co. schools announces new top educator(RCSD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO. Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County School District will soon have a new superintendent.

Dr. Scott Rimes has accepted an offer to become the next district superintendent of the Rankin County School District, the board announced Thursday.

Right now Rimes is Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Athletics for RCSD.

His new role will be official at the December 8 board meeting and his first day will be January 1, 2022, after the current district superintendent, Dr. Sue Townsend, officially retires.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve the RCSD students, staff, and communities as the new Superintendent,” Dr. Scott Rimes said.

The school board began the superintendent search after Dr. Townsend announced her retirement in September 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner confirms one death after wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Man shot, killed on Capitol Street
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.
Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship
Shots fired into Jackson fire station Wednesday night
Shots fired into Jackson fire station Wednesday night
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms