Mississippi receives nearly $75 million for water projects throughout state

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - Mississippi is set to receive nearly $75 million in water infrastructure funding as part of the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill, and EPA officials are urging Jackson to apply for it.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “As leaders, we must seize this moment.”

“Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”

It was unclear how much Jackson would receive in the funding, which would be awarded to the city by the state.

However, EPA leaders are calling on states to prioritize underserved communities and are specifically calling on Jackson to seek a portion of the funding.

The announcement comes weeks after Regan toured Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant during a stop on his “Journey for Justice” tour.

The funding will be awarded to states through the EPA’s state reloving loan fund programs. Nearly half of the money will be made available as grants or principal forgiveness loans “that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across America and in urban centers,” the EPA’s release states.

“Communities such as Jackson, with critical water infrastructure needs, will be encouraged to apply for this funding,” according to the release.

Jackson is facing at least $2 billion in infrastructure needs, including an estimated $170 million to address needs outlined in an EPA administrative order on the city’s water system.

The order was handed down, in part, due to numerous deficiencies at its water treatment plants and in its water treatment processes.

Court findings show Jackson violated the Mississippi State Department of Health’s lead and copper rule regarding water treatment multiple times between January 2016 and June 2021. Records show the city’s water system exceeded lead levels in 2015 and 2016.

Attorneys representing some 600 children have filed suit against the city, comparing it to Flint, Mich.

Meanwhile, the capital city faces another $960 million in mandated repairs as part of its sewer consent decree.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Jackson would be applying for the funding and applauded the EPA for its calls to help underserved areas.

He said that calls for Jackson to seek assistance are a sign that EPA wants to not only help Jackson bring its water and sewer systems into compliance with federal laws but provide the city with the resources it needs to do it.

Said Lumumba, “Communities like Jackson, which make national and international news because of the decay of infrastructure, must be equitably served.”

