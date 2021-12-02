Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voice their support of state law on abortion

Support for Mississippi’s law split along party lines
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While there has been debate on both sides of the abortion law in Mississippi, most of the state’s congressional delegation has made it clear they want the Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s law.

Some of them spoke on the steps of the nation’s high court Wednesday.

Wicker thanked Fitch and other Mississippi leaders for the state's law on abortion.
Standing with State Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Senator Roger Wicker spoke to a crowd of pro-life supporters at the Supreme Court in Washington.

Wicker said, “We led the fight to say you can regulate clinics. We led the fight to say you can have a waiting period. And today, a Mississippi case makes it to the Supreme Court. And it’s been argued the best it possibly could.”

Wicker said for three decades the state of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.

“Let’s keep running the race with perseverance, and let’s win the race for life,” Wicker said.

Republican Congressman Michael Guest also spoke at the pro-life rally joining Wicker on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Dortch says Mississippi leaders could help more families by dealing with poverty and expanding...
Guest said, “On January 22, 1973, in the case of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court, by the stroke of a pen, legalized abortion across our land. Now almost 50 years have passed since Roe was handed down, and because of that decision more than 60 million children have been robbed of their life through abortion.”

Jarvis Dortch said, “My home is a place where Black women are more likely to die in childbirth than anywhere else in America. My home is a place where 4 in 10 Black children grow up in poverty.”

Jarvis Dortch, the Executive Director of the ACLU of Mississippi, stood with other pro-choice supporters.

Dortch said, “If our Governor and our legislature really cared about protecting children, they could change our state laws that now make it easier for Brett Favre to get one million in TANF dollars than for a low income family to qualify for public assistance.”

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, gave us this statement saying quote, “I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also releases a statement saying in part, “The justices of the Supreme Court must make difficult choices, and I pray they will be open to the legal and moral arguments against Roe v. Wade and will decide to uphold a legally-sound Mississippi law that affirms the sanctity of life and the rights of unborn children.”

