Matthews asks judge to set aside jury’s verdict in Canton election challenge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after a jury determined William Truly won the Canton mayoral election, his opponent in the race is seeking to have that verdict tossed.

Chip Matthews has filed a motion asking Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill to set aside the verdict, saying it was “inconsistent with the evidence presented at trial” and that the “court should enter judgment consistent” with that evidence.

“In three previous cases, the Democrat primary was found to be ‘completely defective, if not corrupt,’ which led to three special elections, resulting in different outcomes,” Matthews wrote in a letter to Weill. “A properly qualified Republican candidate should not be injured by an opposing party that cannot properly put their candidate forward in a timely manner... using legal and statutorily approved procedures.”

“Casting a vote has a strict deadline,” he told the judge. “Therefore, qualifying for a ballot should have an equally strict deadline.”

Matthews, a Republican, lost to Truly, a Democrat, by a vote of 739 to 498.

The results were challenged in Madison County Circuit Court, with Matthews claiming Truly should have never been allowed on the ballot.

After about two hours of deliberation, the jury found that the proper Canton Municipal Democratic Executive Committee and the Canton Municipal Election Commission had not qualified either Truly or Matthews prior to the general election and did not certify the results.

However, the jury ruled that the failure to follow proper procedures did not influence the general election and said Truly should remain in office.

Matthews said part of the problem is that jury instructions were flawed. He said question No. 4, for instance, should have been split into two questions.

The question, according to Matthews’ letter, was “Do you find a preponderance of the evidence that the Canton Municipal Election Commission (CMEC) qualified Charles E. Matthews prior to the election... and certified the official votes afterward to the Mississippi Secretary of State?”

He said the jury had to answer no to the question because the results were not certified. However, Matthews maintains he was legally added to the ballot.

Attorneys for Matthews and Truly agreed to jury questions prior to the jurors going into deliberations.

He also questions jury instruction five, which dealt with “the will of the public.”

“The plaintiff alleges that only William Truly was not a properly qualified candidate and his name should not have appeared on the general election ballot. No testimony or evidence was offered during the trial to support this question.”

Attorney Ed Blackmon, who represented Mayor Truly in the case, was not immediately available for comment.

