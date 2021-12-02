Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Madison Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old

Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren(Madison Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren is described as a white female around five feet, eleven inches tall, with short brown curly hair.

On Thursday, December 2, around 12:30 p.m., Warren was seen leaving her residence on foot in the St. Ives subdivision of Madison, wearing a black t-shirt, grey jeans, and black Converse tennis shoes.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected, but Warren may be in need of medication due to a medical condition.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

