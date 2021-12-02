Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man was arrested in Oxford on a charge of sexual battery.
Oxford police officers were called to an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road on October 15 about a sexual assault that occurred there.
Police were able to identify 23-year-old James Leslie Hardin II of Madison as the suspect. He was taken into custody on November 30.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $10,000.
The city of Oxford has these resources for anyone who’s a victim of sexual violence:
- Family Crisis Service at 662-234-9929
- University students can contact Shelli Poole at 662-915-1059
- Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400
