Madison Central has unfinished business ahead of 6A championship game
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been 23 long years since Madison Central last stood on the high school football mountaintop.
To date, 1999 is the only year that saw the Jaguars celebrating with a trophy at the end of the MHSAA season. MCHS has a chance to finally do it again, when it makes its first trip back to the Class 6A State Championship Game this Friday against Brandon High School.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
