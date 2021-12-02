Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson man sentenced to five years in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes

(WBKO)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The information comes from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Court documents say 20-year-old Javarius Jones was taken into custody on January 24, 2020, during a search warrant.

Law enforcement officers from the FBI, Jackson Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics seized several hundred grams of marijuana, multiple firearms, ammunition, and cash.

On August 12, 2021, Jones pled guilty to possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner confirms one death after wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Man shot, killed on Capitol Street
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers

Latest News

Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
Madison Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
WLBT at 5p
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot to remain behind bars ‘until further notice’
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle