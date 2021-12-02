Jackson man sentenced to five years in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The information comes from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Court documents say 20-year-old Javarius Jones was taken into custody on January 24, 2020, during a search warrant.

Law enforcement officers from the FBI, Jackson Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics seized several hundred grams of marijuana, multiple firearms, ammunition, and cash.

On August 12, 2021, Jones pled guilty to possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.