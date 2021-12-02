Hinds Community College Utica students spread message of awareness on World Aids Day

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday marked World Aids Day and, according to the World Health Organization, more than 37 million people were living with HIV last year.

Students at Hinds Community College in Utica are working to help fight the disease which is overwhelmingly affecting young adults. They assigned themselves a promotional message to share with their peers.

The Radio and Television production class at Hinds Community College Utica campus is creating the message of HIV awareness for the campus on World Aids Day. The program is coordinating with the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation’s Care4Me Services to promote this year’s theme “End Inequalities, End AIDS.”

“I let everyone know that this is serious. It’s not just another assignment,” said Devin Anderson of Jackson.

The 19-year-old was eager to work on the project and make an impact.

“I wanted to change the cycle of having unsafe sex‚ and I think it’s very important for everyone to understand that it starts with us,” said Anderson.

“We jumped on the idea because we were like this is a great idea for us to be a part of something that will help our community,” said Tiara Jackson of Terry.

“When they presented it to me, I really was in tears,” said Juanita Davis.

She is the Director of Care4Me Services and said Jackson is now number six in the nation for HIV cases, down from number four just a few years ago.

“Seventy-nine percent of all new cases are reported among young people,” said Davis. “That’s a problem and we need to stop. We need to end this epidemic.”

“What better place to start than with these journalism students being able to help spread the message such as this, a message to their peers about being safe,” said Radio & Television production Chair and instructor Timothy Crisler.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 1.5 million people were newly infected with HIV.

