First Alert Forecast: staying warm into weekend; rain chances, at times, by weekend, too

Warmer Air Filters In Deeper Moisture To Allow For Better Rain Chances By The Weekend
Warmer Air Filters In Deeper Moisture To Allow For Better Rain Chances By The Weekend
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Zones of fog will be possible to kick off the day – once it mixes out, sunshine will continue to be the driving force for the remainder of the day. From morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’ll rebound to the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll fall back to the lower and middle 50s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be a bit more prevalent in the skies to round out the work week – though, sunshine will still filter in through the morning and first part of the afternoon. Clouds may thicken a bit by Friday evening as moisture filters into the region. Expect highs, again, in the middle to, a few, upper 70s. Clouds may yield a shower or two overnight Friday into the start of Saturday with lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After warming into the middle 70s Friday, a few showers could return Friday night as our pattern becomes a bit more muddled by the weekend. A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Best opportunities for rain will come as a front sweeps through central Mississippi late Sunday into early Monday. We’ll dry out briefly before our next system moves in mid-week that could yield a few stronger storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

