First Alert Forecast: shower chances return over the weekend with unsettled weather continuing into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has certainly been a warm one out today! In fact, temperatures have been in the middle to upper 70s all afternoon long under sunny skies. As we go into this evening and tonight, clouds will increase as temperatures dip to the lower 50s. Similar to last night, areas of patchy fog could also develop later tonight and into early Friday morning. Take it easy on the roadways!

A mix of sunshine and clouds will be around Friday as we end the work and school week on a dry note. Temperatures will yet again be above normal tomorrow afternoon with highs expected to reach the middle 70s with a few upper 70s possible.

Changes in our weather pattern are on the way this weekend and next week! A few isolated showers are possible Saturday morning and afternoon with a front stalled out just to the north of us. Better chances for widespread showers will arrive Sunday night and into the start of Monday with the front passing through the area. Temperatures will drop back down closer to average in the 60s to start off the work week. We will also dry out Monday night/Tuesday morning, but it will be short lived. Models suggest another low-pressure system could move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could bring us another opportunity for rain and possibly storms. More details on the potential for storms later down the road are to come closer to time.

