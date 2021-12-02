First Alert Forecast: Another sunny day out there, with increased cloud cover this evening. Still watching the rain chances for this weekend.

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Another sunny day for us with Highs in the mid to upper 70s, Friday will hold the same as rain looks to return for us this weekend on Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon

Another nice day has been for us this Thursday. No rain in the forecast for us today. We are expecting rain to return this weekend. Still watching the system as there is still a lot of uncertainty with our models, and when it’s going to be impacting the southern region. High today, in the mid-70s. Low in the low 50s.

Friday, we see cloud cover push into our area, but we are still gathering a South wind, which continues our warm moisture flow into the area. Nonetheless, Friday will be nice more cloudy for us. Warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s As we return to the Weekend. Saturday holds potential for rain. Our next rain maker system begins to set up. There’s still uncertainty in models. But a few spots showers on Saturday may be possible. We are looking at about a 20 to 30 percent chance of light rain come Saturday. Our High decreases to the Low 70s and Low mid-50s. Sunday also holds a low rain chance for us at about a 30 percent chance of showers. Sunday night going into Monday looks to be the best chance for rain to move.  With Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the low 50s

Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate as the front finally pushes through the south region. We are looking at a 40 percent chance of showers. With Highs returning to the low 60s and Lows in the upper 30s Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays the High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s

Wednesday is a day that we are watching, as we could be seeing a few storms push through our area. It does not look to be severe, but a few storms that could produce lightning and thunder for us. Wednesday’s High low 60s and Low mid-50s Thank you for tuning in and watching WLBT First Alert Weather

