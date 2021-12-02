Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant

(CNN) - Health officials are giving people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to celebrate the holidays with their families.

New concerns over the virus have arisen due to the omicron variant.

The first case detected in the United States was confirmed in California Wednesday. The variant has been reported in 25 countries and territories around the world.

It is not yet known if the new variant is more easily transmissible than previous variants or the severity of infection it causes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get vaccinated.

“If you have a vaccinated situation, your family’s vaccinated, enjoy the holidays indoor with your family in a family setting,” Fauci said. “Many of us will have to travel during the holidays. What you do when you travel, you take care, you’re prudent.”

Fauci is also urging vaccinated people to make sure they get booster shots.

He says there’s no reason to wait for a newer booster version that specifically addresses omicron.

So far, the current vaccine has been effective against known COVID variants.

Right now, nearly 58,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19. The dominant variant remains delta.

