WLBT’s Things to Know 12/1/21: Mississippi abortion case, porch pirates, and Biden HIV/AIDS strategy

1. Mississippi abortion case

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, as activists begin to arrive ahead of arguments on abortion at the court in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik | AP)

Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Mississippi also is asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. The case comes to a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has been transformed by three appointees of President Donald Trump, who had pledged to appoint justices he said would oppose abortion rights.

2. Porch pirates

Cyber Monday is over, and shoppers have gotten some deals, but Ridgeland police warn you not to let those deals lead to steals. Grinches are cruising neighborhoods waiting for those packages to arrive. One Ridgeland couple is now taking precautions after falling prey to porch pirates. Tuesday, Stephanie Darden and her husband Remick were getting their Ridgeland home ready for Christmas. But three packages of decorations that the companies said were delivered last week were missing from their front porch. They believe they are the victims of porch pirates. UPS suggests customers sign up for the free UPS My Choice service, which sends an email alert when their package is scheduled to be delivered. It also allows customers to have the package delivered to a UPS Access Point location or left by the driver for example, in the shed in the back yard, or behind the garage. UPS drivers can also enter that information into their handheld computers for future deliveries. They can also choose to have their deliveries sent to a relative or neighbor who is home during the day.

3. Biden HIV/AIDS strategy

President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Wednesday to commemorate World AIDS Day. (Source: CNN/Pool)

The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism “a public health threat” that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic. The strategy released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day is meant to serve as a framework for how the administration intends to shape its policies, research, programs and planning over the next three years. The new strategy asserts that over generations “structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable.” To reduce the disparities, the strategy includes calls for focusing on the needs of disproportionately affected populations, supporting racial justice, combating HIV-related stigma and discrimination and providing leadership and employment opportunities for people with or who experience risk for HIV.

