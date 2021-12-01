Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘A stain on our country’: Pro-life activists take to Florida capitol as U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in abortion case

Pro-life activists gathered at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to pray that the U.S. Supreme...
Pro-life activists gathered at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to pray that the U.S. Supreme Court would uphold a Mississippi abortion ban and overturn Roe v. Wade.(Savannah Kelley | WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pro-life activists gathered at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to pray that the U.S. Supreme Court would uphold a Mississippi abortion ban and overturn Roe v. Wade.

During oral arguments Wednesday, the Supreme Court did seem likely to uphold the ban, which challenges the constitutional right to abortion.

The protestors, like many others, recognized that this case could have implications for the entire country.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, then any state government would be free to enact its own abortion ban.

Andrew Shirvell, Executive Director for Florida Voice for the Unborn, called on Florida legislators to support anti-abortion measures.

Fetal heartbeat legislation was introduced in the state in both 2019 and 2020, but did not pass.

Shirvell sees the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade as a first step toward ending abortion access altogether.

“Roe v. Wade is a stain on our country, and it’s time that the U.S. Supreme Court do what’s right nearly 50 years later,” Shirvell said. “We are praying to our heavenly father through his divine son Jesus Christ.”

A majority of Americans do support abortion rights, according to a Pew Research study: About six in 10 Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Supreme Court Justices will case tentative votes on the Mississippi abortion case privately in the next few days, but it will likely be several months before the court issues a decision.

