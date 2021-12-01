Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGIA (WTOC) - Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will be running for governor in Georgia’s 2022 election.

Abrams released a video announcement, which you can see in the tweet below.

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

This is not Abrams first time running for governor in Georgia. She ran against Governor Brian Kemp in 2018.

Governor Kemp, a Republican, has already announced he will be running for re-election in 2022. Governor Kemp made statements in a series of tweets on his Twitter on Wednesday after Abrams made her announcement.

