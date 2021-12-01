Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide of his reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on supply chains
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’