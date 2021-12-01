Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New Mexico State students can now pay parking fines with peanut butter

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu...
For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parking tickets at New Mexico State University are cheap to pay off.

Getting out of them costs just a few jars of peanut butter.

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.

If students get a no-current-permit ticket, they can either shell out the dough for the fine or spread the love by dropping off at least 80 ounces of peanut butter to the university’s parking office or a local pantry.

The donations will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that provides free food assistance to the NMSU community.

Depending on the violation, it could be a sweet deal.

Parking tickets can run around $35 and 80 ounces of peanut butter might only set you back $14 or so.

The deal started on Monday and ends on Friday for students.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
Biden, Harris hold menorah lighting at White House to celebrate Hanukkah
SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in January
Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
Coroner visits site of wreck on Highway 25 in Rankin County
SWAC Championship Impact on the Capital City
SWAC Championship Impact on the Capital City