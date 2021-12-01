Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi NAACP proposes new congressional map in an attempt to ensure equal representation

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi NAACP is proposing a new congressional map in an effort to ensure everyone in the state is equally represented.

This morning, the organization unveiled its plan for the state’s redistricting process to the Mississippi Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee.

It includes adding Hinds and Madison Counties to the 2nd congressional district.

The group also proposes adding Oktibbeha, Winston, Clark, and Marion counties to the 3rd district.

Based on the latest U-S Census data, the legislature redraws the state’s congressional districts every ten years.

