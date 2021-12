JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marvin Lee Williams, a 53-year-old man, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to the Hinds County coroner.

It happened that morning, according to JPD.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified Williams as the victim.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

