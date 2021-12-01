Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man found guilty of 2017 Chuck Stop shooting in Jackson

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury found Lucky Leroy Turner guilty of aggravated assault, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Wednesday.

Turner was found guilty for a shooting that happened at Chuck Stop on Northside Drive in 2017.

Police officers arrived there on November 23, 2017, and found Jeffery Johnson had been shot in the back of the head with a high-powered rifle.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14.

