Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.(MadCircles // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s a little time left to make sure you get a letter from Santa in the mail.

The Greetings from the North Pole Post Office program helps deliver the letters to Santa and ensure your child gets a response from the North Pole.

It’s easy!

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Then, write a personalized response and sign it from Santa, and put it in an envelope addressed to your child with the return address: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Don’t forget to add postage to the envelope addressed to your child.

Put all of the contents into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending these letters by December 10, and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

Latest News

Elizabeth Allen looks at one of the trees being given to children at Blair E. Batson Hospital.
Children at Blair E. Batson treated to ‘Winter Wonderland’
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
Hundreds of NYC jailers face suspension over vaccine mandate
Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
Clock ticks down to MLB’s 1st work stoppage since 1995
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Past molestation evidence allowed in Duggar child pornography trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack