Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of four men is wanted for the armed robbery of a business Tuesday night in Jackson.

The thieves entered the store on 208 Meadowbrook Road with guns and took approximately $1,300 from the safe and cash register.

The suspects then left the business and traveled in an unknown direction.

The same group is suspected of entering the Carnicera Valdez Groceries on Highway 80 brandishing firearms.

They stole approximately $8,000 in cash. One customer was assaulted and two other customers were robbed.

They were driving a Dodge Dart.

