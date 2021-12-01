Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of people gathered for a balloon release outside Aces Gentleman’s Club Tuesday.

It’s one of three businesses Laramie Collins owned in the Capital City. Collins was shot and killed last Wednesday.

Jackson police said he was shot several times while sitting in his car parked at Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road.

Those who knew Collins best described him as a caring person who loved his hometown.

“He would do anything for anybody,” said Kamesha Brown. “I just don’t understand why they would take him away.”

