First Alert Forecast: Trending Warmer through Friday with mid to upper 70s. Rain to return in the near future.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Another nice day it has been for us on this Wednesday. No rain in the forecast for us today. We are expecting rain to return this weekend. Still watching this system as there is still a lot of uncertainty with our models, and when it’s going to be impacting the southern region. High today, in the low, to mid-70s. Low in the low 50s.

Thursday, our area of High-Pressure system pushes more easterly, but we are still gathering a South wind, which continues our warm moisture flow into the area. Nonetheless, Thursday will be nice outside as well. Warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low 50s

As we return to the Weekend, Friday holds another nice day outside as we continue to see warmer temperatures in the south region. The High mid to upper 70s. Low mid-50s.Saturday, our next rain maker system begins to set up. There’s still uncertainty in models. But a few spots showers late Saturday night may be possible. We are looking at about a 20 percent chance of light rain come Saturday night. Our High decreases to the Low 70s and Low mid-50s. Sunday also holds a rain chance for us at about a 30 percent chance of showers. Sunday potentially a little more rain than on Saturday. With Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the low 50s

Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate as the front finally pushes through the south region. We are looking at a 30 percent chance of showers. With Highs returning to the low 60s and Lows in the low 40s Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s

