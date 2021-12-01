First Alert Forecast: Spring-like feels to kick off December

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will continue to hang around the Gulf States through mid-week. After a cool start, we’ll rebound nicely into the lower to, a few, middle 70s amid mainly sunny skies. Our quiet pattern remain in place overnight – though, with light southerly breeze, temperatures will be buoyed a bit – to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Not a bad way to start off December - morning 40s will give way to afternoon 70s amid mainly sunny skies and a light southwest breeze. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/jtDxmZEbln — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 1, 2021

THURSDAY: Zones of fog will be possible to kick off the day – once it mixes out, sunshine will continue to be the driving force for the remainder of the day. From morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’ll rebound to the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll fall back to the lower and middle 50s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After warming into the middle to upper 70s Friday, expect a few showers to return by Friday evening as our pattern becomes a bit more muddled by the weekend. A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Best opportunities for rain will come as a front sweeps through central Mississippi late Sunday into early Monday. We’ll dry out briefly before our next system moves in mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

